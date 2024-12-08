NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00009189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,756.50 or 1.00010884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00013124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00064983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

