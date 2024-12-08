Nicole Swies Sells 10,000 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EZCORP Price Performance
NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.26 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Institutional Trading of EZCORP
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 640.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.