Nicole Swies Sells 10,000 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.26 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 640.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.