NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.54.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

