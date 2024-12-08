Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 592 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $395.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.81 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

