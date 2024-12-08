Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

