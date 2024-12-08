Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $9.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $610.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.80 and a one year high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $589.14 and a 200-day moving average of $564.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

