Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $208,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of VIOG opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

