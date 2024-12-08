Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.