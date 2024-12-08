Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,003,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in EQT by 98.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of EQT by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.