Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.09 and last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 588568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

Northland Power Stock Down 3.2 %

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

