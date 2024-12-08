Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 169,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 897,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,680.16. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $437,453. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.