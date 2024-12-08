nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $608,629.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,088.91. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.