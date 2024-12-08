O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $713,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

