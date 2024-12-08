Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.30 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.73). 32,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 224,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70 ($0.74).

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Further Reading

