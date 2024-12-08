Omega Flex Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2024

On December 5, 2024, Omega Flex, Inc. issued a press release detailing the declaration of a regular quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors announced a dividend of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on January 7, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of December 19, 2024.

The decision to declare the dividend was based on various factors, including the Company’s cash needs, results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and potential acquisitions. The Board of Directors will continue to review these factors on a quarterly basis to determine the appropriate amount for future regular quarterly dividends.

Regarding forward-looking statements, the press release highlighted that uncertainties exist, which are difficult to predict and may be beyond Omega Flex’s control. Certain statements mentioned in the release represent forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting the Company’s current expectations regarding future results and events.

The Company emphasized that forward-looking statements carry risks, uncertainties, and important factors that could lead to actual results differing from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers were advised not to overly rely on these forward-looking statements, as they only represent management’s viewpoint as of the press release date. Omega Flex asserted its commitment to updating such statements to reflect events, conditions, or circumstances occurring after the press release date.

The announcement provides shareholders and the market with insights into Omega Flex’s dividend strategy and the considerations influencing the Company’s decision-making process regarding dividends.

This concludes the summary of Omega Flex’s recent announcement of a regular quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024.

