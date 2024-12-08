Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 3,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

