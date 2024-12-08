Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGMT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.10 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

