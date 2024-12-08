Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 270,396 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 4,033.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 238.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,898,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 1,337,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 823,817 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period.

BITB opened at $55.33 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

