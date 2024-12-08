Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $14.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 211,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after acquiring an additional 481,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

