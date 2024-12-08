Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.