Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,427,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,177.16 and a 12 month high of $5,337.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,705.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,143.70.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

