Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $112.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

