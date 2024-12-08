Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$7.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

