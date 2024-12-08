Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 35.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

