Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,144 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7,422.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $22,732,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.20 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

