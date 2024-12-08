Pacific Center for Financial Services Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

