Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $402.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $402.03.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,586 shares of company stock valued at $107,074,352. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,948,000 after buying an additional 3,249,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,173 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $174,124,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,520,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $405.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.23 and its 200 day moving average is $345.60. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $260.09 and a 52 week high of $409.16.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.