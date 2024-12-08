Palo Alto Networks Stock to Split on Monday, December 16th (NASDAQ:PANW)

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $405.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $260.09 and a one year high of $409.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.03.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.39, for a total value of $65,081,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,821,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,586 shares of company stock worth $107,074,352 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $24,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

