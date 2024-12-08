Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $48,589.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

