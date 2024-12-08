Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 15,036 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,151.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 698,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 642,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 624,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,798,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 330,731 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 306,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

