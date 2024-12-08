Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 19.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

