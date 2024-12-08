Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 16,898 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

GLDD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $191.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $293,495.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,675 shares in the company, valued at $854,735.25. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

