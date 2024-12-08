Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $47,000 in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 63.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 27.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,009,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Martell bought 48,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $69,895.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,895.80. This trade represents a 24.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $354.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

