Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $87,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 2,369,442 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 19.0% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 431,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,278,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 335,472 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 76.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 285,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 3.0 %

GTX stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

