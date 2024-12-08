Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $66,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Up 1.7 %

GCI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GCI

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.