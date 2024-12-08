Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Proto Labs by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Proto Labs by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $42.68 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

