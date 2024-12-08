Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys 188 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

