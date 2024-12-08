PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.