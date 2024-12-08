PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.08 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 3,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
PC Connection Stock Up 0.3 %
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.
Insider Transactions at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 328.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 125.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
