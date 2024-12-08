PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.08 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 3,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNXN

PC Connection Stock Up 0.3 %

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 328.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 125.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.