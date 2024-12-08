Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762,555 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,066,123 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.41% of Performance Food Group worth $294,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $90.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,387.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

