Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Repligen makes up 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Repligen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after buying an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

