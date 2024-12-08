Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Axcelis Technologies worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,874,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $805,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

