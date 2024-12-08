Pier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 42.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canada Goose by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

