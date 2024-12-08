Pier Capital LLC Sells 42,712 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,712 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 118.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares in the company, valued at $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,740. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.