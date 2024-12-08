Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 205,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $5,199,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 312.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

IMAX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

