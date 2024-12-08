Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Pinnacle Bancshares Stock Performance

PCLB stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Pinnacle Bancshares has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

