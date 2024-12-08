Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCO. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,436,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,183,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 258,042 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,947 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.