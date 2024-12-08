Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,958 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of PL opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

