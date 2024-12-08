Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $31,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,748.84. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,358 shares of company stock worth $3,435,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

