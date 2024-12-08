Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $35,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 754,416 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,575.81. This trade represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,066.05. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,368 shares of company stock worth $32,917,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
Upstart stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
